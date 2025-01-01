HeroLapse Photo Sync Integration

With Herolapse Photo Sync, the process of uploading your construction site photos has never been easier. Select your preferred directory, set up periodic uploads, and your photos are seamlessly integrated into BIM360 for easy progress tracking and streamlined collaboration.
With Herolapse Photo Sync, you can easily upload photos periodically to BIM360, allowing for seamless integration with your construction project. This means you can effortlessly track progress and collaborate with your team.
Support:
Technology built byHeroLapse
Partner Websitewww.herolapse.com
Partner Phone+390732252175