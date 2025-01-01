iCON Field Software for BIM 360® Docs Integration

The Integration

Simplify dataflow between Autodesk and Leica iCON for enhanced Digital Construction workflows. Connect directly to BIM 360 to ensure field crews are working with the most reliable and up-to-date design, enabling project managers to make quick decisions based upon accurate and true field data.

Share construction data seamlessly, optimize efficiency and increase transparency both on the jobsite and in the office by connecting BIM 360 Docs with iCON Field Software for a streamlined construction workflow.

Details