IMAJION Collaboration Platform Integration

IMAJION Collaboration Platform
IMAJION builds an innovative collaboration platform for the AEC industry. The IMAJION Collaboration Platform is the remote work tool for construction, engineering, architecture, and inspection, enabling interactive remote access to job sites through augmented reality for groups around the world.
Integration forBuild
The IMAJION Collaboration Platform
Reach the Field from Anywhere
Share Files from BIM360 and Devices
Conduct Inspections Remotely
Share 3D Views Live from BIM360
Visit Every Site From Your Desk
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Build
The Integration

IMAJION allows users to operate hands free and share their view and voice through AR with remote participants in real time conferences. Users synchronize their BIM360 projects to IMAJION to communicate with teammates, store recordings in BIM360 automatically, and share files like drawings or models.

IMAJION is a web collaboration platform connecting AEC project teams on site, at the office, and remote around the world. Users onsite in AR and at the office/home can mark up the site, share files like plans from BIM360, and record calls to BIM360.

Details

  • Securely synchronizes your BIM360 projects' plans and project files libraries to IMAJION
  • Populates your BIM360 project user directory as IMAJION contacts to call and message directly
  • Enables sharing BIM360 files and documents securely with stakeholders on and off site in conferences
  • Stores call recordings and snapshots taken on site in the BIM360 project library automatically

Resources:

https://www.imajion.com/what-is-imajion/

The IMAJION Collaboration Platform on Vimeo

The ConTechCrew 267: No Moats in Construction! with Adrian Hatch from IMAJION

Support:

Technology built byIMAJION

Emailsupport@imajion.com

Partner Websitehelp.imajion.com

Partner Phone(559) 468-5466

"The IMAJION Collaboration Platform does not replace human interaction, but it does allow a larger team to be 'onsite' and get real time personal interactions seamlessly. By minimizing the number of people who have to travel to a job site, we can cut down on travel expenses and increase productivity. "

- Michael Freiert, BIM Manager

"We are able to include a much larger design team on projects through remote access without the additional billable hours due to travel. The ability to record our site visits means new team members are able to access the knowledge base of previous meetings and team members."

- Pope Architects