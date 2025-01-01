Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Matrak Integration

Matrak
A material tracking platform, Matrak was designed to simplify and support the complexities of tracking and managing materials — building visibility throughout the entire supply chain. Matrak connects with your existing processes and systems. 
Works with:Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Build,
The Integration

Matrak’s integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud allows project teams to overlay and update the status of materials on their Autodesk® BIM 360® models, providing construction teams with the real-time, connected supply chain data. 

A material tracking platform, Matrak was designed to simplify and support the complexities of tracking and managing materials — building visibility throughout the entire supply chain. Matrak connects with your existing processes and systems. 

Details

  • Allows project teams to overlay materials directly on their Autodesk® BIM 360 models
  • Allows project teams to update the status of materials directly on their Autodesk® BIM 360 models
  • Integrates real-time supply chain updates that are instantly reflected in Autodesk® BIM 360® models.

Support:

Technology built byMatrak

Emailsupport@matrak.com

Partner Websitehelp.matrak.com/

Partner Phone(130) 080-6861

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

 As one of Australia's leading Tier 1 builders, we know that stagnation means death. This is why we've invested heavily in co-developing world-leading technology with Autodesk and Matrak. We are excited for this partnership, as it means the systems we and our suppliers rely on are working together - allowing us to deliver the highest quality and the shortest timeframes for our clients.

- Allan Comello, DfMA Ops Manager, Built

We're making data available to people who've never had this access before. With hundreds of the world's leading suppliers already on the Matrak network, it makes sense to make this mission-critical data available on the Autodesk platform. ​

- Shane Hodgkins, CEO/Co-Founder, Matrak

One benefit to replacing some of our processes with Matrak is the awareness of delays as they occur. The colour coded feature makes it easy to see delays, which allows us to be proactive with getting tasks back on schedule.

- Adrian Altobelli, Project Manager, Icon