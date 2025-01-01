Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Matterport Integration

Matterport
Matterport is the leading spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. Our all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a space into an accurate and immersive digital twin which can be used to design, build, operate, promote, and understand any space. 
ACC Demo 2
Send Matterport add-ons or create RFIs within your Matterport digital twin
Works with:Autodesk Build,
The Integration

Take collaboration to the next level. This integration adds powerful functionality for project teams to create and track RFIs with visual site context from immersive digital twins. Additionally, users can send Matterport add-ons such as BIM Files (.rvt .dwg) to ACC to start using on projects.

Revolutionize traditional RFI processes and collaborate more efficiently. Create and track RFIs with site context from Matterport digital twin. Plus, send Matterport add-ons such as BIM Files (.rvt .ifc .dwg) directly to Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Details

  • Create and track RFIs with a visual system-of-record of site conditions to resolve issues quickly
  • Clearly coordinate with teams by visually placing RFI pins at the exact location of concern
  • Fortify QA/QC processes remotely and with confidence with Matterport digital twins
  • Maximize project visibility with site context from Matterport digital twins and bilateral syncs
  • Save time traveling to job sites and on documentation with streamlined workflows

Resources:

If you use Autodesk BIM 360, you need to add the Matterport Partner Card. Today. | Matterport

Support:

Technology built byMatterport

Emailsupport@matterport.com

Partner Websitematterport.com/partners/autodesk

Partner Phone1-888-993-8990

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

No matter where construction team members are physically, they need to be able to collaborate with one another in order to keep work moving along schedule

- James Cook, Autodesk

Embedding Matterport’s 3D walk-throughs into the BIM 360 Project Home dashboard provides construction team members spatial context alongside essential project data so they can seamlessly collaborate and make decisions from any location, saving time and money to keep projects on track.

- James Cook, Autodesk

The Matterport platform is an integral part of our workflow at HH Angus, and Autodesk BIM 360 is quickly becoming table stakes with many of our partners in AEC. The ability to integrate the two platforms will take our information sharing with all our project stakeholders to the next level.

- Akira Jones, P. Eng., LEED AP BIM Leader