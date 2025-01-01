Microsoft Calendar Integration

The Integration

Outlook Calendar is fully integrated with email, contacts, and other features. Just as you write in a notebook, you can click any time slot in the Outlook Calendar and start typing. Create appointments and events, organize meetings, view group schedules, and much more.

Create calendars with the schedules of a group of people and view them side-by-side with calendars shared by other Outlook users. Outlook helps you find the time when everyone is free.

Details