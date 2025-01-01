Microsoft Power BI Integration

Create amazing data experiences. Easily connect to, model, and visualize your data, creating memorable reports personalized with your KPIs and brand. Get fast, AI-powered answers to your business questions—even when asking with conversational language.
Connect to and visualize any data using the unified, scalable platform for self-service and enterprise business intelligence (BI) that’s easy to use and helps you gain deeper data insight.
Support:
Technology built byMicrosoft
Emailbim360partnercard@autodesk.com
Partner Websiteknowledge.autodesk.com/support/b