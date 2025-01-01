Naviate Cloud Manager Integration

Naviate Cloud Manager saves time while managing Autodesk Build so you can focus on high value tasks like digital transformation. Bulk tasks for editing multiple projects simultaneously are streamlined, including project creation, file uploads and archive snapshots or download syncs
Naviate Cloud Manager allows Autodesk Build administrators to manage multiple projects simultaneously and enables project data synchronization between intranet servers and the cloud environment.
