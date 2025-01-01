Novade Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Novade
Novade is the leading construction management software for the building and infrastructure industry. Site processes including quality, safety, progress monitoring, workforce management and maintenance are digitised and automated using mobile devices.
Your team will always be working on the latest drawings – on or off the field. No more version control headaches with seamless integration of drawing updates, descriptions, and versioning. Make decisions faster with synchronised safety and quality data.

Novade is an easy-to-use integrated digital platform offering 6 operational modules to digitalise all site processes: Quality, Safety-HSE, Reports, Maintenance, Workforce and Activity.

  • Synchronise Quality Defects from Novade to Autodesk BIM 360 
  • Synchronise Safety Actions from Novade to Autodesk BIM 360
  • Link and update drawings to projects from Autodesk BIM 360 to Novade

