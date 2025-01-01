Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
PeerAssist Integration

PeerAssist
PeerAssist provides a contactless T&M (time & material) tracking app for managing extra work on construction projects. Going paperless allows the typical paper-based process to be retired in favor of a safer, faster, & more accurate process for both Subcontractors and GCs. 
Integration forPlanGrid
The Integration

FWO is a contactless T&M (time & material) tracking app for managing extra work on projects. Going paperless allows the typical paper-based process to be retired in favor of a safer, faster, & more accurate process for both Subcontractors and GCs. 

Details

  • Easily create time & material tags in Field Work Order from PlanGrid
  • Capture critical information from the jobsite in PlanGrid
  • Manage work orders more effectively

Resources:

https://www.peerassist.com/covid-19-get-ready-for-new-ways-of-working-and-doing-business/

https://www.peerassist.com/how-big-data-will-drive-construction-in-the-future/

https://www.peerassist.com/construction-foreman-reaps-the-benefits-of-digital-transformation/

Support:

Technology built byPeerAssist

Emailsupport@peerassist.com

Partner Websitewww.peerassist.com/

Partner Phone(888) 910-0659

With FWO on the iPad everything is done in real-time. Making sure everything that is required, is captured. You don’t have somebody spending days swimming through paper work orders. PeerAssist’s FWO makes this process quick and efficient. It made us money and saved us money.“

- Steve Eckstrom, California Drywall

It has been great so far, we have saved 1-2 hours per ticket, and the support team gave us answers to our questions within 15 minutes. If someone decides to get FWO, it’s going to make their life A LOT easier”.

- Frank Ciappio, Jacobson Company

This cost-effective program for simplifying a necessary task on a lot of our projects has been a vital way for us to focus on streamlining our operations.

- Ric Reppert, R.L. Reppert