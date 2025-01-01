Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Plannerly - The BIM Management Platform Integration

Plannerly - The BIM Management Platform
Plannerly simplifies BIM management by consolidating BIM standards, modeling requirements, project tracking and BIM compliance.
 
For BIM Managers, it’s a constant challenge to get all companies to agree on BIM requirements - Plannerly makes this simple. Read more: https://plannerly.com/about 
Plannerly In One Minute
EIR+BEP
BIM-LOD Scope
Auto-BIM Compliance
Works with:BIM 360 Build, BIM 360 Coordinate, Autodesk Docs, Partner Card, Autodesk Build
The Integration

Plannerly- The BIM Management Platform + ACC is a more simple approach to create critical project plans and scopes in a way that teams can understand, customers can agree to and models can be verified against the original requirements. The result of this integration is happier BIM teams.

Plannerly uses AI to simplify BIM execution planning (BEPs), BIM management and BIM compliance to ISO 19650 standards.

Details

  • Simplifies BIM Management
  • Creates BIM Execution Plans From Free BEP Templates
  • Scopes BIM Requirements That Everyone Understands
  • Simple eSignature workflow for BIM Contracts
  • Verifies BIM Deliverables Against BIM Requirements

Resources:

Plannerly Demos - Plannerly

Plannerly Use Cases and Customer Testimonials - Plannerly

BIM Blog - Plannerly

16.5% time saving and 53% fewer clashes by using Plannerly for Agile Project Management. This case s...

Support:

Technology built byPlannerly - The BIM Management Platform

Emailhello@plannerly.com

Partner Websiteplannerly.com

Plannerly accelerated our standards creation and virtually eliminated the burden to get updates to end users.  

- John Russo - USIBD

Plannerly makes our conversations easier, it makes buy in easier, it’s a great basis of conversation and agreement.  

- Jeff Thompson - Broward County

We use Plannerly for every proposal!

- Steve Germano - MSA Engineering