Precast360 Integration

Precast360
IDAT is developing software for the Precast Concrete Industry. With the experience of more than 35 years we deliver a state of the art CAD system based on AutoCAD and Revit. Also an ERP-System with an integration of BIM360 is available.
Precast360
Precast360 is a fully integrated 3D tool of the IDAT-ERP system that supports the process of change management, issue management as well as the general exchange of information between the precast concrete factory and its clients. Precast360 is implemented as an online platform.

Precast360 supports together with the IDAT-ERP the exchange of information between the precast factory and clients in a 3D environment.

  • All documents and 3D models of a project can be exchanged through the BIM 360 platform
  • Supports the release process for the precast elements
  • Client can accept or revise element drawings
  • Client can define wished delivery day for each precast element
  • Precast factory can show production date and real delivery day
  • Each party can view the current status of the building in a 3D environment
  • Client can report possible issues from site

Technology built byIDAT GmbH

Emailsupport@idat.de

Partner Websitewww.idat.de/

Partner Phone+49615179030

