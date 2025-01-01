Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
ProjectReady Integration

ProjectReady
ProjectReady delivers comprehensive information management solutions for the AECO Industries, solving cross-platform and cross-stakeholder collaboration by connecting key industry tools and their associated data.
Integration forPlanGrid
The Integration

Comprehensive AECO information management platform that solves cross-system collaboration by integrating key industry tools – Autodesk, Procore, Microsoft 365, Egnyte and Bluebeam – into a unified platform to efficiently and securely exchange project information and automate processes and tasks.

Details

  • Automatically Sync content and data across Autodesk Construction Cloud, SharePoint, Procore and Box.
  • Sync content across multiple instances of Autodesk Construction Cloud and Procore
  • Automate the setup & connection of Autodesk Construction Cloud, Procore, Microsoft 365, Egnyte & Box
  • Automatically sync RFIs from Procore to Autodesk ensuring data consistency across both platforms.
  • Centralize Security and Governance Management Across the Autodesk Construction Cloud and M365
  • Use Bluebeam across content in Autodesk, Procore, and SharePoint – All within a SINGLE Session
  • Find content upwards of 85% faster from connected systems for external review via email attachment
  • Manage Project Email, register email & attachments to connected systems, and convert email to tasks

Resources:

https://www.project-ready.com/autodesk-construction-cloud-integration-2/

Watch - Benefits & ROI of Connecting Autodesk and SharePoint

Case Study - Streamline Transmittals Across Microsoft 365 and Autodesk

Learn how the TAKRAF Group Streamlines the Management of Transmittals Across Microsoft 365 and Autod...

Support:

Technology built byProjectReady

Emailinfo@project-ready.com

Partner Websitewww.project-ready.com

Partner Phone(914) 751-8088

