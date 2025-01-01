Reconstruct Integration

The Integration

Reconstruct provides Single Sign On (SSO) to its platform for Autodesk Build users.

Plans, BIM models, schedules, images, videos stored in Autodesk Build can be utilized in Reconstruct.

Reconstruct Partner Card can be selected in Project Home.

Allowing Autodesk® Autodesk Build® users to log in to Reconstruct with their Autdoesk Build credentials (SSO) & to connect a Reconstruct project with an Autodesk Build project in order to transfer files.

Details