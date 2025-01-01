RoomScan LiDAR Integration

The Integration
LiDAR is perfect for creating floor plans, so RoomScan LiDAR has a user experience created from scratch just for the iPhone 12 Pro and new iPad Pro. Accuracy, speed of capture, and ease of use are unparalleled, and the scanned floor plan data can be uploaded into PlanGrid at the tap of a button.
Enable access to up-to-date as-built floor plan data in PlanGrid.
Details
- RoomScan LiDAR creates precise 2D blueprints. It recognizes common building components by applying
- AI technology to data from the laser scanning sensors on the latest iPhone and iPad models. RoomScan
- LiDAR rapidly classifies, accurately measures, and positions these components on a floor plan.
- Blueprints can easily sent to a corresponding PlanGrid project.