Sensat Integration

The integration lets teams access project files from Autodesk Build, Autodesk Docs, and BIM 360 Docs directly in Sensat's Common Visualisation Environment. Hourly syncs keep the files and attributes up-to-date, eliminating the risks associated with manual processes.
Sensat is a visualisation platform that allows infrastructure teams to combine their project data into one seamless environment, in the context of the real-world, giving teams an enhanced understanding of plans and the ability to spot clashes early.
