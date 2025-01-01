SiteKick Integration

SiteKick's SiteSupt.com helps provide 24/7 progress, productivity, security and general environmental monitoring of manpower, temperature, humidity, CO, CO2 and air quality made easy with cameras, sensors, and Artificial Intelligence.
SiteKick brings a powerful suite of tools to site monitoring and reporting on any jobsite. SiteKick makes site monitoring and reporting effortless and brings your responsibilities together in one place.
