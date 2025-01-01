Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
STRATUS Integration

STRATUS
GTP Services is a leading innovator in the construction industry, providing cutting-edge software and services.  We bridge gaps in construction workflows to leverage your company's BIM efforts.  GTP Services connects your business with technology to elevate your company to the next level.
Works with: Autodesk Build
The Integration

STRATUS works with your BIM 360 Team or Docs account.  A desktop installer provides STRATUS add-ins for AutoCAD and Revit.

STRATUS extends BIM 360 with CADmep and Revit model recognition for the MEP trade contractor.

Details

  • Prefabrication Assemblies
  • Work Packages and Planning
  • Shop and Field Job Tracking

Resources:

GTP Services built STRATUS, a model-centric planning and tracking workflows app, using Autodesk Forge | Autodesk Platform Services

http://blog.tigerstop.com/cutting-copper-pipe-hvac

GTP Services built STRATUS, a model-centric planning and tracking workflows app, using Autodesk Forge - It is Alive in the Lab

Support:

Technology built by GTP Services

Emailstratus@gogtp.com

Partner Websitewww.gogtp.com

Partner Phone(800) 385-7131

Quotation mark

STRATUS gives us the ability to fully utilize Building Information Modeling in all phases of construction and gives the fab shop and the field the ability to use the information we’re putting into our models like never before.

- Jeff Elwell @ E.M. Duggan

The ability to run tools seamlessly and real time from the model in our fab shop is no longer a wish, but a reality.  CSV’s are not the way to run tools, STRATUS is.

- Travis Voss @ Mechanical, Inc.

30% of our time is spent spooling.  We have literally not only changed how we create spools, but how you process them through the fab shop and field.  We see STRATUS saving over 70% of our spooling time.

- Ryan Hoggatt @ University Mechanical Con