Unity Reflect Integration

The Integration

Unity Reflect grants read access to project information such as geometry, materials, and metadata, which can be pushed to Unity Reflect Project and viewed on your chosen platform. Add it to your Autodesk® BIM 360™ account, then monitor and manage exported BIM 360 files via Unity Reflect's dashboard.

Unity Reflect is a design review and coordination solution that connects all project members on one immersive, collaborative, real-time platform regardless of device, model size, or geographic-location.



Details