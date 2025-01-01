Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
vGIS Integration

vGIS
vGIS is the developer of a leading augmented reality visualization platform for BIM and GIS. Using the vGIS system, field personnel can see an augmented view that includes holographic infrastructure objects, improving their environmental assessments and increasing their situational awareness.
vGIS is a leading AR platform that transforms traditional BIM, GIS and Reality Capture data into augmented reality visuals. vGIS creates instant and comprehensive awareness of your surroundings, saving you time and helping you avoid costly mistakes and delays.

  • vGIS converts BIM360 models into accurate and descriptive AR visuals.
  • The visuals are displayed at job site with up to 1cm accuracy for field services to view
  • real-time, in-field holographic visualizations of structures, underground pipes, valves and cables.

Emailsupport@vGIS.io

Partner Websitesupport.vgis.io/hc/en-us

Partner Phone1-800-503-3027

vGIS has pioneered vGIS technology, allowing organizations like ours, to literally 'see' underground utility locations, in the field, via Microsoft HoloLens. Truly innovative, truly transformative.

- Len Bundra, Director of GIS and IT

Our industry is evolving, and we are dedicated to staying at the forefront.  We must continue to equip our staff with tools, such as vGIS, that help our staff perform their work more accurately and efficiently.

- Scott Stewart, Vice President

Meemim’s holographic vGIS will help OHM take our ideas further—from visionary to achievable. This is what we at OHM Advisors like to call solutions.

- Michael Cousins, GIS Manager