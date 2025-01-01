Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Closeout & Project Handover

Simplify the closeout process and finish strong.

Take the stress out of the construction closeout process by connecting data from the field and office to ensure the documentation you need is at your fingertips.

Streamline commissioning and turnover.

Successfully close out a project with less heavy-lifting. Deliver efficient and organised documentation to satisfy clients and position your firm for future work. Reduce the time it takes to access asset data in the field, perform commissioning and resolve defects while reducing risks.

Construction closeout software components streamline commissioning such as QR code and asset information.

Generate high-quality turnover documentation.

Generate accurate, comprehensive turnover documentation with a single click. Organised by folder for easy navigation, documents can be downloaded as the most up-to-date record and hard copy of a project. All hyperlinks, photos and markups remain live, linked and editable, thus making operations and ongoing facilities management much more efficient.

Schematic of construction project and plans organise into construction and commissioning project files.

Deliver fast and accurate as-builts.

Generate complete and accurate as-builts to enable efficient operations and facilities management, including the export of drawings, models, documents and photos. Speed up closeout with all your sign-offs, O&M manuals and submittals, along with the rest of a project’s history.

Construction drawings save as accurate construction as-built files, drawings, models, photos.

Automate document collection and track towards completion.

Track closeout progress by automating the collection of submittals and closeout documentation for centralised review. At-a-glance status updates provide clarity on project completion, trade partner requirements and document compliance.

Construction closeout software helps track towards completion.

Connect workflows so you can turn over a project with complete confidence.

Connect turnover and commissioning efforts to other project workflows to create an effective closeout process.

Construction Document Management Icon
Connect Documentation

Quickly attach all asset information through a centralised document management repository.

Construction Issue Icon
Record Defects

Document defects by linking to an existing issue or by creating a new one from an asset.

Construction Quality Inspection Icon
Complete Inspections

Map checklist templates to asset categories so you can complete inspections in the field.

Finish strong with Project Closeout.

Why Connected Construction Workflows Power Better Building

Learn about the value of integrated workflows in construction and how you can put them into practice.

7 Steps to Successful Project Closeout

Take a look at construction project closeout best practices and efficiency measures that can help you to make the most of this critical element.

Improve Owner Trust With Enhanced Commissioning and Handover

Learn how to streamline asset and equipment tracking for improved commissioning and gain owners’ trust by increasing the speed to operations

