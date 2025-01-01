Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Document Management

Streamline and centralise document management.

Organise, distribute and share files on a single, connected document management platform, ensuring all team members have access to the information they need.

Maintain document control.

A structured document control process ensures the right information is in the right hands, keeping project teams in sync and on track. Autodesk Construction Cloud makes document control simple. Its robust access and permission tools and customisable sharing options eliminate the risk of working with the wrong information.

Construction document software with various permissions controls.

Align teams with version control.

Integral to keeping construction projects organised and teams aligned, document versioning helps with sharing and distributing new versions of models and drawings, keeping everyone on the same page. Maintain version control automatically as changes are published, view previous versions and compare versions to keep track of all changes and ensure teams are always working with the latest info.

Construction document software comparing drawings.

Standardise document approvals.

Facilitate, control and automate the review and distribution of project drawings, models and other documents before publishing and sharing them with the project team. With robust tools for reviewing, commenting on and approving documents and support for key industry standards, you can confidently distribute approved documents.

Construction document software with various document review and approval workflows.

A single platform for streamlining document management across the project lifecycle.

Whether in the office or on the job site, ensure the right information is in the right hands, at the right time.

Construction Drawings Icon
Publish Drawings to the Field

Access drawings in the field with advanced sheet processing technology, which enables them to load instantly on any device.

Construction Information Icon
Access Information at Your Fingertips

Ensure teams have access to the right information, any time, with auto-sync to mobile devices.

Construction Mark-up Icon
Collaborate With Advanced Markups

Easily mark up drawings, documents and models, enhancing collaboration between teams.

Centralise your document management system.

Tech Spotlight: Connected Data

Learn how a common data environment connects teams across the project lifecycle, why it matters and how to start leveraging one.

A Beginner’s Guide to Connecting Construction Data and Documents

Read our guide to learn how drive construction site success using a common data platform.

Find Your Construction Community

An online construction community designed for customers to connect, ideate and grow with one another.

