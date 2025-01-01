Innovators paving the way in infrastructure construction need best-in-class solutions to connect teams, workflows and data. With next-generation technology, a robust network of professionals and firms and powerful predictive analytics, Autodesk Construction Cloud helps infrastructure construction businesses thrive.
Enable design collaboration regardless of location, stage or role.
Connect contractors and subcontractors, compare tenders and collaborate to get results faster.
Qualify subcontractors with risk profiles, financial comparison and safety history.
Connect design and construction teams with a common data platform.
Avoid rework and mistakes by always working from the right plans and docs.
Deliver the information agencies need to begin maintenance on day one.
Hours saved in data entry per week
Reduction in RFI management
Saved in administrative costs
For multibillion-dollar airport and rail projects, owners, head contractors and subcontractors rely on design collaboration, document management and site execution.
DFW Airport uses Autodesk Build to manage daily operations without disrupting passenger travel. With access to real-time information, DFW can solve problems before they happen on a capital project.
Identify the best builders and vendors for specific project requirements.
Ensure all project teams access the information they need on any device.
Unify the entire project team on the current plan set, with access to all project information.
Deliver the information agencies need to begin seamless maintenance on day one.
Boost Collaboration and Safeguard Public Budgets
Autodesk Construction Cloud is increasingly adopted by leading infrastructure construction teams to boost collaboration and safeguard public budgets.
Copenhagen Metro Improves Collaboration and Communication
With Autodesk Build, Copenhagen Metro digitised its workflows to create a connected experience that allows teams to work more efficiently and deliver Metro stations on time and budget.
Movares Improves Efficiency, Collaboration, and Communication
Movares standardised on Autodesk Build to drive consistency in how teams work across projects to comply with international regulations.
Traylor Bros. Wins More Work
Traylor Bros. relies on BuildingConnected to increase the number of quotes they receive to create competitive tenders and win more work.
The Highway to Success: How to Improve Road Infrastructure
Learn more about how your company can rise to the challenge of infrastructure innovation by downloading our new eBook.
A Long Road Ahead: America’s Growing Infrastructure Needs
Autodesk sponsored United for Infrastructure’s Presidential Candidates Forum on Infrastructure, Jobs and the Economy.