Institutional Construction

Navigate Complexity,
deliver quality.

Navigate the complexity of Institutional Construction with Autodesk Construction Cloud.

The world’s largest healthcare, education and government institutions and contractors rely on Autodesk Construction Cloud to deliver, maintain and restore facilities with increased collaboration and visibility.

Tackle Complexity

Easily visualise models in 3D to understand scope, changes, and design intent.

Minimise Impact

Build it right the first time and avoid disruptions to students, patients and workers.

Improve Visibility

Connect the field and office through faster and more sustained technology adoption.

Ensure Quality

Leverage data analytics to prevent safety and quality issues before they happen.

Mitigate Risk

Avoid rework and mistakes by always working from the latest plans and documents.

Drive Value

Utilise the builders network to invite the right vendors and award the best tenders.

"Our experience [with Autodesk] on this project showed us we could do better if we owned a CDE and contributed to the building of processes within. This would allow us to get more readily involved in future builds and ensure we are collecting useful data to our Trust."

- Claire Orchard, Head of Digital Innovation, Milton Keynes University Hospital

Healthcare

Digitise construction processes to increase visibility and collaboration and to maintain patient safety during complex construction, renovation and maintenance.

When Granger Construction started building a complex hospital project in Michigan, they turned to Autodesk BIM Collaborate to improve multi-trade coordination to ensure the project stayed on budget and schedule.

Education

Build lasting legacies. Leverage BIM processes to ensure quality and to more effectively design, build and maintain campus today and for the next 200 years.

For Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, a leader in educational construction, a strong relationship with owners is critical for success. With Assemble, they provided better 3D visualisations and transparent project details to enable faster decision-making and to meet owner expectations.

Government

Deliver value. Government owners and contractors rely on construction technology to deliver high-quality construction on schedule and under budget.

Milton Keynes University Hospital, funded by the National Health Service in the UK, turned to Autodesk Construction Cloud to digitise workflows and work more collaboratively to improve the care and experience that they deliver to patients.

Autodesk Construction Cloud is trusted by the top institutional owners and contractors around the world.

McCarthy Construction Management
Arkansas Children's Hospital
University of California
Brasfield and Gorrie General Contractor
MACE Construction United Kingdom
Webcor Builders
AECOM Engineering
DRP Construction
Gilbane General Contractor

Key Capabilities for Institutional Construction.

Tendering & Qualification

Identify the best builders and vendors for specific project requirements.

Document Management

Ensure all project teams access the information they need on any device.

Project Management

Simplify the process with a single platform for RFIs, submittals and change orders.

Handoff & Maintenance

Receive information needed to begin seamless operations on day one.

Learn why over 75% of the top 100 ENR Contractors choose Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Donohoe Construction Eliminated Duplicate Data Entry

With teams spending 50% of their time on managing project finances with inefficient processes, Donohoe Construction implemented Autodesk Build to save time and drive efficiencies.

Miller-Davis Company Creates a Seamless Experience on a High-End Montessori Project

Autodesk Construction Cloud helped Miller-Davis Company meet tight timelines and coordinate with multidisciplinary teams on a complex school project in Northern Michigan.

Joeris leverages construction data in preconstruction and beyond

Using Assemble as a tool for model data in preconstruction, Joeris drives increased collaboration and shortens the preconstruction timeline.

